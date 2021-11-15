Khursheed rejects rumours of becoming PM

SUKKUR: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday said the opposition parties rejected all the rumours to his becoming prime minister through in-house change, saying the opposition parties are united against the government on a single platform.
While talking to the media persons outside the Accountability Court, Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said his party had given him a mandate to talk to the opposition parties to get them back on the PDM’s platform to struggle against Imran Khan’s government. He said the PPP never talked to forming a coalition with the incumbent government, saying his party worked on strengthening the opposition in the parliament. Talking about the legislation, he said the PPP was ready to talk to the government and not interested in creating deliberate hurdles, because the Parliament is the only place to find out the solution of all the issues being faced by the people of the country.
The PPP leader said the misunderstandings were gradually disappearing among the opposition parties in the PDM, saying Parliament has posed confidence in him, making him the Chief Whip.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman, who had returned from Germany recently, was abducted from Gojra on Sunday. M Yasin of...
LAHORE: A security guard of a private company committed suicide by shooting himself in the Johar Town area on Sunday....
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday announced that it would relax the COVID-19 protocols...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a mobile service as part of measles, rubella campaign 2021...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has prohibited the telecast of footage from the...
SUKKUR: Kidnappers have demanded Rs6 million from the parents of an abducted person in Sukkur, when the victim and his...