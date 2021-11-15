Khursheed rejects rumours of becoming PM

SUKKUR: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday said the opposition parties rejected all the rumours to his becoming prime minister through in-house change, saying the opposition parties are united against the government on a single platform.

While talking to the media persons outside the Accountability Court, Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said his party had given him a mandate to talk to the opposition parties to get them back on the PDM’s platform to struggle against Imran Khan’s government. He said the PPP never talked to forming a coalition with the incumbent government, saying his party worked on strengthening the opposition in the parliament. Talking about the legislation, he said the PPP was ready to talk to the government and not interested in creating deliberate hurdles, because the Parliament is the only place to find out the solution of all the issues being faced by the people of the country.

The PPP leader said the misunderstandings were gradually disappearing among the opposition parties in the PDM, saying Parliament has posed confidence in him, making him the Chief Whip.