Khursheed’s son granted bail in Rs1.24 bn corruption reference’

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, on Saturday granted bail to Khursheed Shah’s son Farrukh Shah in a Rs1.24 billion corruption reference.
Reports said the Accountability Court granted bail to PPP’s MPA Farrukh Shah against a security bond of Rs10 million, who was accused in Rs1.24 billion corruption reference along with his father PPP’s MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and was detained inthe Sukkur Jail for the last five months.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Farrukh Shah for getting bail, saying the chains of oppression are being broken. Bilawal said today the court has granted bail in the fake NAB reference and tomorrow all the fake cases are destined to end.
