Sherry demands reduction in petroleum prices after global prices decrease

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman has demanded the government to reduce the petroleum prices in the country on a par with the international market where the prices have decreased by 1.6 percent.

“When will the government announce reduction in domestic oil prices,” she wrote on a twitter. Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the high inflation rate in the country both on weekly and yearly basis and added that the inflation rate has jumped to a record level of 17.37 percent on a yearly basis. She asserted that the prices of more than 30 essential items have increased during PTI regime, adding that the value of US dollar has appreciated to a record level against the rupee.