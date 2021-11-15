Indian brothers win global Children’s Peace Prize for waste project

THE HAGUE: Two Indian brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal on Saturday won a prestigious International Children’s Peace Prize for a project they launched that aims to reduce waste and pollution and plant trees in their home city of New Delhi.

Vihaan, 17, and his 14-year-old brother, Nav, were handed the International Children’s Peace Prize by Indian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi at a ceremony in The Hague, Netherlands.

The prize-winning brothers said they plan to use the prize and the recognition it brings to expand their network across India and beyond. “Our thought process is that we need to get the whole world zero waste. And that means not only India, not only going to every single city, every town, every village, but to actually share this message with the whole world,” Vihaan said in an interview a day before the award ceremony.

The Indian brothers got the idea to begin their garbage separation and recycling project, One Step Greener, following a collapse in 2017 at a Delhi landfill and a cloud of pollution that descended over the city the next day.

The One Step Greener project now visits more than 1,500 homes, schools and offices throughout sprawling Delhi as the brothers and their organisation work toward a goal they call “Zero Waste India.”

Vihaan said the success of One Step Greener should serve as a lesson for the world leaders tackling climate change and pollution. “You have to be practical and think of solutions that are easy for the people,” he said.

“As we saw with One Step, when we did a door-to-door pickup, it was exceptionally easy for the people to just leave their waste outside. So you have to find these solutions, and there are plenty of young people who are finding these solutions all over the world. You have to encourage them,” he added.

The award includes a study and care grant for the brothers and a fund of 100,000 euros, half of which goes to their project. The other half is invested by prize organizer KidsRights in other projects to support children’s rights.

KidsRights founder Marc Dullaert urged the governments to do more to reduce the pollution. “All children have an inherent right to life and to health,” he said, adding: “How are more than 90 percent of children in the world breathing toxic air.” Previous winners of the prize include Pakistani education advocate Malala Yousafzai.