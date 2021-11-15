‘COP26 deal fails to deliver climate justice’

LAHORE: Farooq Tariq, Secretary General of the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) and member of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), on Sunday said: “The long drawn-out negotiations ended in a deal that allows governments of the developed countries to sidestep their responsibility to deliver their fair share of climate action and settle their climate debt.

"This is the tragedy of the Glasgow circus. We are in a fast-escalating crisis. The world has no time left to delay the delivery of long overdue climate finance obligations and defer immediate actions on reducing fossil fuel emissions. The world is urgently in need of progress in terms of clear agreements and decisions on just, equitable and ambitious climate actions," he said.

“COP26 has failed to unlock the flow of climate finance that is not only urgently needed, but also an obligation of the developed countries. Countries with the largest share of carbon emissions should not only aim to meet the $100 billion collective pledge, but should also fully deliver on their climate finance obligations for mitigation, adaptation and loss and damage, which far exceeds the $100 billion pledge.”

Lidy Nacpil, Painter national coordinator of Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development, said: “The pact does not even reflect a hard commitment to pay the long-overdue financial pledge of $100 billion per year. It merely urges parties to pay up urgently.

“While acknowledging the fact that the climate change has already caused and will increasingly cause loss and damage, the pact does not respond to the demand of developing countries for a specific finance facility to address loss and damage in many global south countries. This should have been an important step forward but the US, the EU and the UK blocked the decision on this urgent proposal. Instead, it merely promises future dialogue about funding for loss and damage associated with the adverse impacts of the climate change.

“Likewise, there is no firm commitment to increase adaptation finance despite the pact’s trenchant view of the current situation. It merely urges developed countries to at least double their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation to the developing countries from 2019 levels by 2025.

“There is no firm agreement or decision on fossil fuels. The pact merely calls upon the parties to accelerate efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. Further, the pact makes an exception to abated coal and is silent on the phase-out of gas and oil. It is unconscionable to settle for ambiguous and weak language that allows for the expansion of gas and oil production, exemption for coal when it is combined with carbon capture and storage, and promotion of false solutions.

"The phase out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies has been a G7 and G20 pledge for years and has not led to significant reduction of subsidies. The urgent action needed today is the phase-out of all forms of public subsidies for all fossil fuels, which is a resounding call from scientists, experts, civil society organisations and many UN and other international leaders.

"While others have hailed the reference to fossil fuels in the final text as historic and unprecedented, current NDC pledges on emissions cuts, especially of wealthy countries, still fall short of those required to limit warming to 1.5C.

“As we anticipated, COP26 failed to step up for climate justice for global south countries that are already suffering the devastating impacts of climate change. It is up to citizens groups and peoples' movements everywhere to fight even harder and faster for climate justice.”