Why is PM’s relief package a waste?

Inflation is making life harder and harder for ordinary Pakistanis particularly the lower strata of population and the rupee devaluation against the dollar is making the nation poorer every day while increasing foreign debt is at an unsustainable level.

The PTI government is literally in a fix as to how to reduce inflation and soften the impact on consumers. However, one idea was that the prime minister and his team came up with a relief package.

The relief package is aimed at providing subsidy to 20 million families through utility stores over a period of next six months. According to the prime minister, these families will get food items at least 30 percent less price from utility stores. Will this attempt really help the poorer section and whether utility stores are the right mechanism to deliver the subsidised food items?

Following are the reasons as to why utility stores cannot deliver and in most probability the funds will not end up in the pockets of the needed population. Utility stores are one of the most corrupt departments which have a history of selling subsidised items to wholesalers instead of deserving individuals.

Due to mismanagement the queues outside utility stores are normally long and respectable people even if poor do not like to stand outside it awaiting food items to pick. The cultural aspect is ignored by the management and many feel as if they are treated as beggars.

The items are sold in such a low quantity that a family which wants to purchase from utility stores will have to dedicate one individual everyday to buy on a daily basis. This exercise will render the subsidised items beyond the reach of the needy.

Appointments in the utility stores have been made on political basis which has two effects: One) they are mostly obliged to serve those who gave them jobs hence are incidental to corruption. Two) half of the utility stores’ workers were employed during the PPP-era (2008-13). PMLN-era saw ban on hiring. Hence these employees will just be eager to further damage the govt's reputation with a clear bias.

The amount is too meagre, that is less than Rs10 per day per individual of these two crore affected families. For example, only one roti costs Rs15. How it will ameliorate their plight is beyond understanding.

Prices of the three subsidised items have already been offset by a hike in sugar rates. For instance, per kg sugar has touched around Rs160. Best course should have been a cash disbursement to the needy families as done during the Covid-19 crisis under the Ehsaas Programme of the PTI govt.

This is why the opposition was fuming and Bilawal Bhutto had interesting comments: "The prime minister claims a few families will benefit from the 30pc discount for only six months on ghee, flour and lentils. In three years, ghee increased 108pc, flour 50pc and gas 300pc. Thirty percent is too little, too late for 200 million people facing historic inflation, poverty and unemployment," he said.

Understandably, skyrocketing price-hike is a gift for opposition to galvanise support against the govt. So far, opposition i.e. PDM and PPP combined has failed to give tough time to PTI govt and is banking on any friction in civil-military relations that could do their job–any conceivable minus Imran set-up. However, to their disappointment, so far there is no rupture in civil-military relations except for creative tension that existed post-notification issue.

Back to the subsidy package, we can safely conclude that over all these Rs120 billion will most likely go waste and without any effect–further depleting the economy without any benefit. The PTI government, it seems, is running out of ideas in reaching out to the poverty-stricken population of Pakistan and controlling runaway inflation. It will of course one huge political implication as well for the PTI govt: political bleeding–increasing unpopularity.

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a politician from Balochistan and an ex-adviser to the Balochistan government on media and strategic communication. He remained associated with BBC World Service. He is also Chairman of the Institute of New Horizons (INH) & Balochistan. He tweets @Jan_Achakzai