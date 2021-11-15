Fate of joint session of Parliament hangs in balance

ISLAMABAD: As long as the government is unable to bring its allies on board on proposed bills, there are no words on joint session of parliament from the government, whereas the combined opposition has proposed the formation of a parliamentary committee comprising members of both houses to consider and approve with consensus a complete package of electoral reforms, including the Elections (Amendment) Bills 2021.

The decision was made in a meeting of the steering committee of the combined opposition, held here at the Parliament House. The combined opposition maintained that any future legislation would be made in line with the parliamentary practice to achieve the required consensus on issues of national importance.

In response to the letter written by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who sought the opposition parties’ support in parliament on behalf of the government over bills related to electoral reforms and accountability laws, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif replied that matters of wider national interest, especially legislation with far-reaching implications for the people, should be finalised through consensus-oriented consultation.

In the meanwhile, the government is trying to convene a meeting of its coalition parties today before the National Assembly session where federal ministers would try to remove the reservations of their allies.

Sources claimed the government would brief the coalition parties on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the proposed electoral reforms. The government circles are giving an impression that the joint sitting of Parliament could be held on Wednesday (November 17) but independent sources don’t endorse the information.

In another development, the government is planning to approach its allied partners, including Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain of PML-Q and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQMP, for removing their misperceptions.

The federal capital witnessed hectic parliamentary activities on Sunday despite the holiday and massive contacts are likely to be established between the political stalwarts today as the two houses of Parliament would be in session separately.

With the proposal of establishment of a parliamentary committee of the two houses for consideration of electoral reforms and other legislative business by the combined opposition on Sunday, the fate of joint sitting of Parliament has been sealed as the government wouldn’t summon it as long the opposition isn’t on board for legislation or allied partners of the government don’t return to the old fold.