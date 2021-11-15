Willing to get Covid jab: Vienna brothel offers free entry to visitors

VIENNA: Austria, like much of the world, is grappling with how to convince reluctant citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19 so the rest of the country can return to daily life.

While its government prepares to impose a lockdown for the unvaccinated, one business has settled on an unlikely incentive. FunPalast, a brothel in the capital Vienna, has opted to inject some enthusiasm — and Covid immunity — into its clientele by offering free access to anyone willing to get the jab on-site.

The brothel made international headlines this week after announcing it would be giving vouchers of 40 Euros (about $46) — the cost of entry — to anyone willing to get vaccinated at its pop-up clinic.

Christoph Lielacher, FunPalast's chief executive, said the initiative started out as a clever "marketing idea," but has since become an "absolutely serious" operation. Nearly 150 visitors at the brothel were vaccinated on Monday alone, according to Lielacher.

"We have a perfect vaccination line. We have two doctors, we have nurses...We have a room where you are vaccinated and afterwards, we have a room where you can sit down or lie down, so it's not a joke. It's a perfect line for vaccination," he said.

Those who want to get vaccinated at the brothel but aren't interested in accessing its other services, he said, can instead use their vouchers for access to the site’s fitness center.

Lielacher said he is not yet vaccinated himself due to hesitancy around getting the jab, but that he requires all workers to be fully vaccinated and to get tested for Covid-19 twice a week. And now, he said, ensuring customers get the jab is vital for business as Austria introduces a new vaccine passport system that will block anyone without proof of full vaccination from entering a host of venues, including restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, cinemas and brothels.

“Because we have in Austria the ‘2G’ rules (if you are not vaccinated) you have to stay at home,” he said, referring to the new passport system, which takes its name from the German words for “vaccinated” and “recovered.”