JI demands JIT on Nazim Jokhio’s murder

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) parliamentarian Abdul Akbar Chitrali has demanded constitution of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into brutal killing of a youth, Nazim Jokhio, allegedly by a member of Sindh Assembly in Karachi.

In this connection, the JI parliamentarian has submitted a calling attention notice in the National Assembly against killing of a youth Nazim Jokhio by Jam Awais, a member of Sindh Assembly in Karachi. The calling attention has been submitted along with a resolution to condemnation in Lower House of the Parliament.

"This House strongly condemns killing of Nazim Jokhio, who tortured to death by Jam Awais in Karachi and expresses sympathies with the aggrieved family," the resolution said. The resolution noted that previously, a member of Sindh Assembly is facing murder cases against him in courts.

The House regretted that in recent years, the elected representatives and landlords have committed murders of innocent people in the Sindh province. The JI parliamentarian, while referring to Article 9 of the Constitution which ensures right of live and to freedom to an individual, demanded constitution of JIT so that exemplary punishment could be given to those involved in murder of Nazim Jokhio.