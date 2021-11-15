20 Indian fishermen released after completion of sentence

As many as 20 Indian fishermen were released on Sunday from the District Jail, Malir, upon the completion of their jail term.

The Indian fishermen had been arrested for illegally fishing in the Pakistani waters. The jail police explained that after their arrest, they were awarded a four-year jail term each and now they had completed their sentence.

The jail police added that the Indian authorities had also confirmed the Indian nationality of these fishermen. After the release, they were taken to Lahore via a train where they would be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah Border crossing. The Edhi Trust bore their travel expenses from Karachi to Lahore.