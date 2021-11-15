Body of Korean man found in Kashmir Colony

Police on Sunday found the body of a 71-year-old Korean man with his hands and feet tied up and throat slit in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony.

Upon receiving information from a neighbouring woman, police found the body in a house within the jurisdiction of the Mehmoodabad police station. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where doctors said he died as his throat had been slit.

Confirming that the deceased was a Korean, police said he had been identified as Chang Dong, 71, son of Chong Soo, and he was a worker at a leather factory in Korangi Industrial Area. He had been residing in Kashmir Colony for around 18 months.

Quoting his neighbours, police said the victim had not many contacts with the people of the area and he lived alone in a rented one-room house. The victim earlier resided in Korangi’s PNT Colony and Defence. Police added that neither the victim nor the owner of the house had informed them about his stay in the area. Police said they were investigating the case from different angles.