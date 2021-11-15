Governor for paying fines of prison inmates to secure their release

The government intends to come to the rescue of the prison inmates in Sindh who have completed their jail term but could not be freed due to non-payment of fines as part of their punishment.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said this on Sunday as he visited the Central Jail Karachi, along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aleem Khan.

The governor reviewed the facilities available to the prisoners at the central prison. The Sindh inspector general of prisons briefed him on the jail affairs. Ismail also visited the hospital established at the jail for treating the ailing inmates. He interacted with hospitalised prisoners and asked about their health and the treatment facilities available to them.

He also went to the kitchen facility of the prison, checked its cleanliness, and ate its food to personally check the quality. While visiting different barracks at the prison, he interacted with inmates and asked them about facilities available to them and how they were being treated by the prison staff.

The governor also went to the handicraft and painting units of the jail and lauded the fine arts and handicraft skills of inmates. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he said that he had asked the officials concerned to furnish him the details of the prison inmates who had completed their prison terms but could not be freed due to non-payment of the fine.

“We will try to pay their fines for securing the freedom of these prison inmates,” he said. He remarked that Khan had been involved in welfare work for prison inmates in Punjab and he wanted a similar project to be initiated for prisoners in Sindh. Khan said there was no personal or political agenda behind his welfare work for prisoners. He said he had been providing kits comprising daily-use and hygiene items to the prison inmates of 12 jails of Punjab.