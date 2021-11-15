Public aid bodies a ray of hope for people facing hardships: JI

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter on Sunday held a Local Bodies Convention at the party’s headquarters, the Idara Noor-e-Haq, to review the performance of and set the future course of action for the JI’s public aid committees (PACs).

All the office-bearers at all the tiers of the PACs were invited to the event. On the occasion, videos detailing district-wise reports of the PACs were played. Awards were granted to the best performers and a panel discussion was also held.

In his address, JI Pakistan General Secretary Ameerul Azeem hailed the role of the PACs to serve the masses. He said the PACs have become a ray of hope for people facing hardships and injustices across the country. Azeem said that the scope of the JI’s public aid bodies is very vast, and that the PACs’ office-bearers have a long journey ahead of them.

He said democracy has brought ease for the masses in First World countries, but the system prevailing in Pakistan in the name of democracy has only increased the problems of the people. He stressed the need for a comprehensive, historic and long struggle to set the house of local democracy in order.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman highlighted the various aspects of the delay in holding local government elections, terming the absence of an effective local government the root cause of all civic problems in the city. He lamented that there is no organisation to resolve the issues of the city’s people.

Rehman pointed out that the law enforcement agencies exist on paper because in reality they are busy in activities other than enforcing the law. Similarly, he lamented, institutions supposed to bring ease in the lives of the citizens are busy doing the complete opposite.

He said the courts are already overburdened, so the judiciary is unable to deliver. In such a scenario, he added, the scope of the PACs has increased manifold. He also said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh has been trying its best to avoid holding LG elections, so as to keep the resources in the clutches of the feudal and elite class. Unfortunately, he added, the political parties of the country do nothing to safeguard the interests of the masses.

He further said the Sindh government is hiding behind the flawed census results, adding that it is the same flawed census under which the provincial administration has been formed. “In such a scenario, the PPP leadership has no ethical grounds to use this argument against the local government.”

He pointed out that the current LG act is already flawed. He said the JI has submitted its recommendations for making amendments to the act after the provincial government asked the party leadership to do so.

He warned that the JI will hold demonstrations and cordon off government buildings, including the provincial assembly, if the PPP government lets the exercise be in vain. Talking about the JI’s stance on the LG act, he said the PPP wants to keep a union council over a headcount of more than 60,000 individuals in Karachi.

He explained that the merit of justice demands the government to keep the count between 10,000 and 15,000 individuals as being practised in the rest of the province. He pointed out that there are 209 UCs in Karachi against some 1,400 UCs in other parts of Sindh.

Demanding immediate LG elections in Sindh, he proposed that the government run the affairs of the megalopolis through a mega city government instead of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said the federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also ignored the city of some 30 million people. “The prime minister habitually makes announcements of fake packages for Karachi but does nothing on the ground.”

He shared the details of the JI’s efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the city. He said the JI has taken both the Sindh government and the Election Commission of Pakistan on board in connection with LG elections.

“The establishment should have realised that handing over Karachi to those who play dirty politics of ethnic divide and make illegal money serves no purpose for the country.”

JI Karachi PAC President Saifuddin Advocate said in his address that the purpose of introducing these committees was to pace up the struggle for the issues being faced by the people. The PACs channelise the energies of the masses to the right track to resolve their issues, he said.