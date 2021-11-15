Quality health care for all a part of Centre’s vision, says Shaukat Tarin

“Availability of quality healthcare facilities for all is very much a part of our [federal] government’s vision,” said Shaukat Tarin, adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue, on Sunday afternoon as he performed the groundbreaking of the Naya Nazimabad Hospital.

The Naya Nazimabad Hospital is a tertiary-care, not-for-profit but self-sustainable institution that will be developed in two phases. The first phase will consist of 250 beds across four floors, and is targeted to be inaugurated by April 2023.

“It gives me great joy that Naya Nazimabad has taken the initiative for the construction of a 500-bed hospital under the State Bank of Pakistan’s [SBP] Islamic Refinance Facility,” said Tarin on the occasion.

“The parent company of Naya Nazimabad, the Javedan Corporation Limited [JCL], has received a sanction of Rs1 billion from the Habib Bank Limited [HBL] under the SBP’s Islamic Refinance Facility at zero per cent mark-up for the construction of the Naya Nazimabad Hospital.”

Naya Nazimabad had initially planned to construct this hospital in 2025, but the SBP’s Islamic Refinance Facility and the HBL’s contribution to participate in this initiative by passing on this facility at zero per cent enabled and encouraged Naya Nazimabad to advance the construction of the hospital by four years.

JCL Chairman Arif Habib said: “We are committed to providing a holistic living experience to all our residents with world-class amenities. The Naya Nazimabad Hospital will maintain the same excellence in providing quality healthcare facilities to its residents and its neighbouring community.”

He thanked the SBP and the HBL for their vital role in financing the hospital. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by top businessmen, bankers and industry leaders of Karachi.

Naya Nazimabad is an integrated housing scheme that focuses on healthy community living. It is the largest master-planned, gated residential development in Karachi and will house more than 50,000 families after its completion.

It provides all the necessary amenities for today’s living for its residents within walking distance. Naya Nazimabad is a self-contained city, conceptualised and developed with the vision of providing a peaceful community atmosphere and a healthy lifestyle.