RCB conducts 275 anti-encroachment operations

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik conducted 275 anti-encroachment operations during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

According to RCB Spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 178 truckloads of goods from different markets during the period besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs1.5 million on the rules violators.

He informed that 42 rules violators were also issued notices.

Anti-encroachment teams confiscated the encroachment material from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Saddar, Bakra Mandi, Chor, and other areas, adding that operation was being conducted on a daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.