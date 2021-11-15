Gas shortage hits Pindiites hard

Rawalpindi: As the majority of areas of the twin cities are hit by the absence of gas, people are forced to revert to alternate fuel sources to prepare three-time meals, but they are unable to do so because of exorbitant hikes in their prices too.

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the public of a looming gas crisis in the country, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) had assured supply of gas for domestic consumers thrice a day ahead mealtimes. But even during these times, the pressure of the gas is so low, women can’t cook food.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had assured to provide natural gas at least three times in breakfast time, at lunchtime and dinner time but badly failed to do so. The residents of Adiala Road, Defence Road, Gulistan Colony, Morgha, Jhanda, Misriyal, Chakra, Chur, Nadeem Colony, Raheemabad, Dhamyal, Shah Faisal Colony, Afshan Colony, Jan Colony, Tench Bhatta, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Pirwadhai, Bangash Colony, British Homes, Tehmasabad, Gulshanabad, Tehmatabad, Scheme-III, Dhoke Munshi, Soan, Mareer Hasan, Arya Mohallah, Asghar Mall, Bagh Sardaran, Banni, Waris Khan, Pindora, Lal Kurti, Chungi No22 and several other localities are wandering here and there in search of sources of fire due to absence of natural gas in stoves.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Region) Mukhtar Shah told ‘The News’ that we are trying to provide full pressure gas in all areas.

Some two weeks back, SNGPL in a statement said that the government has provided them extra gas for the residents of Rawalpindi. It would take 24-hours to settle down the distribution of natural gas in all areas, the pressure would improve soon. But all statements of SNGPL were policy statements because people are facing shortage of gas.

Meanwhile, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) dealers are taking full advantage of the current situation and selling LPG at skyrocketing rates in ‘black’ but nobody is taking action against them. The shopkeepers are selling 1-kilogram LPG at Rs250 which was over 100 per cent higher rates than in 2018. In 2018, 1-kilogram LPG was selling at Rs95.

The dry woods is being sold at Rs800 for 40-kilogram, 1-kilogram coal selling at Rs100, 1-litre kerosene oil is selling at Rs200 and 1-kilogram LPG is selling at Rs250. The dealers have warned to increase the rates of LPG in the coming days during the peak winter season.

Some key post officers from SNGPL on condition of anonymity said that there was no natural gas in pipelines. How we could provide natural gas for domestic users in this situation, they said. The Gas Sucking Compressors (GSC) have also become fruitless to suck the natural gas. In fact, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has stopped supply in pipelines, the officers claimed.

The residents of affected localities are buying three times meals at skyrocketing rates from hotels while others wander here and there in search of fire sources like dry wood, kerosene oil, coal, and expensive Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Talking to ‘The News’, people belonging to different walks of life have strongly criticized the PTI government and said that after hiking in prices of commodities and high inflation they were facing gas shortage once again ahead of winter but we could buy the other sources of fire like dry woods, kerosene oil, coal, and LPG. But now we could not afford to buy the other sources of fire, people denounced.

Muhammad Asif, a local said that how we could survive in this situation. In fact, the PTI government has stopped all ways of life. Prime Minister Imran Khan had made big claims to provide maximum relief to the public but has snatched each and everything from the public, he denounced.

Nouren Jamshed, a housewife, and resident of Adiala Road has rejected the SNGPL claim of providing gas. "We are using expensive LPG or firewood for over a month," she said. She said that the PTI government has destroyed and everything in the country, how they could provide gas in this situation.