Child beggars swarm markets, business centres

Rawalpindi: The child beggars appeared in large numbers in the busiest Commercial Market (Satellite Town) where they often create an awkward situation for the visitors especially women.

When the visitors come to shopping malls the child beggars start chasing them and some of them even start weeping loudly. They immediately disappear from the scene when they see any police van patrolling on the road.

The local administration launched a crackdown against the beggars in the recent past after which the visitors heaved a sigh of relief. But now the child beggars are seen chasing cars and visitors on roads and outside the shops and shopping malls.

Malik Munawar Ahmad, a visitor, said “It is really sad to see small children begging in the market. The question is who brings them here and forces them to beg for their financial gains.”

The reports that appeared in the media revealed that beggary is a racket operated by professionals who control territory. Beggars pay rent to reserve a particular area for themselves and the busier the site, the steeper the rent.

Nazia Ishaq, a visitor, said “The child beggars are a common sight in this market. They are often a heartrending sight and the visitors impulsively succumb to their plea for money.” “The handlers of these child beggars are enemy of humanity and they must be nabbed and punished. The strict laws have been put in place but there is a need to implement them,” she said.

Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) and Punjab Social Welfare Department have also launched campaigns to rehabilitate child beggars in the province. The information shared by these departments showed that the personnel of traffic police are assisting their special teams to curb professional beggary.

Anti-encroachment operations

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Executive Officer Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik conducted 275 anti-encroachment operations during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

According to RCB Spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Board had accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment drive and confiscated 178 truckloads of goods from different markets during the period besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs1.5 million on the rules violators. He informed that 42 rules violators were also issued notices. Anti-encroachment teams confiscated the encroachment material from Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Saydian, Misrial Road, Saddar, Bakra Mandi, Chor, and other areas, adding that operation was being conducted on a daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed.

He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.