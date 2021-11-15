Rs80m projects going on, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said development projects worth Rs80 million are going on in Union Council 212 Allama Iqbal Town.

These projects include water supply, sewerage and roads. Provision of basic amenities to people of PP-160 is our top priority, the minister said. Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said this while addressing a function held at Olympia Street, Allama Iqbal Town. Later, the minister inaugurated a measles vaccination campaign in Iqbal Town by vaccinating a girl. The minister said the Punjab government is taking effective measures to ensure healthcare for children. The Punjab government aims to provide a nourishing environment and quality healthcare to its citizens.