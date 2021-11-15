2,141 arrested in drive to curb smog in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 1,992 cases were registered and 2,141 people were arrested in Punjab in a drive to curb smog-related activities since November 1.

As per a Punjab police spokesman, 435 cases of crop burning were registered and 318 people were arrested in Sahiwal region. In Sheikhupura region, 362 cases of burning of crops, tyres and lubricants were registered and 714 people were arrested. In Gujranwala region, 362 cases of burning of crops, tyres and lubricants were registered and 276 people were arrested. In Multan region, 301 cases of burning of crops, tyres and lubricants were registered and 288 people were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 248 cases of burning of crops, tyres and lubricants were registered and 248 people were arrested. In Bahawalpur region, 56 cases of burning of crops, tyres and lubricants were registered and 60 people were arrested. In Sargodha region, 63 cases of burning of crops, tyres and lubricants were registered and 63 people were arrested. In DG Khan region, 101 cases of burning of crops, tyres and lubricants were registered and 92 people were arrested.

In Rawalpindi region, 27 cases of burning of crops, tyres and lubricants were registered and 39 people were arrested. A total of 48 cases were registered in Lahore for burning crops, tyres and lubricants and 43 people were arrested.