GCU VC, students take part in 5km marathon

LAHORE: Students from different universities on Sunday participated in the 5-km marathon on The Mall that began from Governor’s House, while faculty members stood under the Clock Tower of Government College University Lahore to cheer on those who crossed the finish line.

The marathon marked the beginning of the week-long first Students’ Societies Summit hosted by the GC University Lahore in collaboration with the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Lahore-City of Literature through Commissioner Lahore, Superior University and non-government organisations (NGOs) Bargad Organisation for Youth Development and Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, who also participated in the marathon and was among those who finished the cross line, said it was his first time running such a long distance, and that the great atmosphere and support of his students what kept him going. He said that last stretch was the hardest but was an amazing experience and a fanfare.

Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the marathon with a gunshot, saying that this was an amazing sporting activity for the youth that had come from different universities across Pakistan. He wished all the participants of the race to finish strong. He said GCU Vice-Chancellor was a role model as he always led his students not only in academics but also in sports.

Muhammad Akhtar from the University of Central Punjab won the marathon finishing the cross line first. The first 10 winners of the race were awarded with cash prizes. They included Aftab Haram, Kaleem Akhtar, Ali Hadi, Osama Hassan and Sufiyan. The marathon was followed by a grand march past of student societies at the GCU’s Oval Ground.

Besides debates contest, theatrical festival, essay and poetry writing competitions, painting exhibitions and music concert, the week-long events included discussions among leading experts, scholars and students on wide-ranging topics of contemporary relevance to higher educational institutions.

The sports activities at the summit included grand march-past, cricket, hockey squash, tennis and basketball matches.