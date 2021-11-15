Biden officials on the defensive over inflation

WASHINGTON: With US President Joe Biden’s poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top administration officials defended his economic policies on Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden’s efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans.
A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published on Sunday showed Biden’s approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy.
Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
