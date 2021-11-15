 
November 15, 2021
Queen suffers ‘sprained back’: palace

By AFP
November 15, 2021

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has a "sprained back" and will miss Sunday’s Remembrance service -- her first planned public appearance since resting on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said.

The ceremony honouring fallen troops is close to the monarch’s heart and her absence will deepen concerns over her health after she stepped back on medical advice and spent a night in hospital undergoing unspecified tests at the end of last month.