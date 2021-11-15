Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday accepted the resignation of the country’s government, according to the state news agency KUNA.
An Emiri decree asked the government to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, KUNA said. Last week, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah submitted his government’s resignation, amid a dispute with lawmakers over a host of issues, including corruption and handling of the country’s Covid-19 outbreak.
