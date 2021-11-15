Fears for BD elephants after spate of killings

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: At least four Asian elephants have been killed in Bangladesh over the past week, officials said Sunday, putting the dwindling population of the endangered creatures at further risk.

Fewer than 100 elephants remain in the South Asian country, where they come into regular conflict with humans as their territory shrinks. "Four elephants died in Chittagong division alone since last week," forest department official Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury said.