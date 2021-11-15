Austria orders lockdown for unvaccinated

VIENNA: Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday that a nationwide lockdown would begin on Monday for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered, as the EU member fights a record surge in cases.

Around 65 percent of Austria’s almost nine million people are vaccinated, below the EU average of 67 percent, while daily increases in infections have hit records this week. "The situation is serious... We don’t take this step with a light heart but unfortunately it is necessary," Schallenberg told reporters.

The lockdown means people over 12 who are neither vaccinated nor recently recovered will not be allowed to leave the house except for reasons such as buying essential supplies, exercise or seeking medical care.

The lockdowns across the Alpine country are to be enforced with random spot checks for the next 10 days. After that it will be reviewed, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said.

Parliament -- controlled by Schallenberg’s conservative-Green coalition -- is expected to approve the measure later Sunday. Schallenberg and Mueckstein called again on those who have not yet been vaccinated to get jabbed.