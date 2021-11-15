KP Blues emerge national U19 One-day Cup winners

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Blues defended a low total to lift the National Under-19 One-day Cup here at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

KP Blues got the better of KP Whites by 43 runs to wrest the title. Both KP teams made it to the final following their top positions in respective groups. Maaz Sadaqat’s (63) powerful knock helped Blues hit up 231 for 9 in 50 overs with Whites getting bowled out for 188 in 44th over in reply.

The only half centurion of the match — Maaz innings included one four and two sixes. He was well supported by Abu Bakar Khan (45) with the help of four boundaries and captain Ahmed Khan (39).

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites, Khalid Shah and Mohammad Umar picked two wickets apiece. In their run-chase, KP Whites were bowled out for 188 in the 44th over. Rahimullah top-scored with a 65-ball 38, hitting two fours and a six.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues, Salahuddin took 3-34, while Naqeebullah bagged 2-27.

Maaz was declared player-of-the-match and also player-of-the-tournament for his all-around performance. He scored 308 runs and took eight wickets in the tournament.

Central Punjab Whites’ Azan Awais remained the top run-getter of the tournament with 313 from five matches. He was awarded the best batter of the tournament. Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez representing Sindh U19 Blues was declared the best bowler of the tournament taking 16 wickets from five matches.

Zubair Shinwari from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites was awarded the best wicket-keeper of the tournament. Zubair had 11 scalps to his name from six matches, taking nine catches and two stumpings.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites by 43 runs: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues 231-9, 50 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 63, Abu Bakar Khan 45; Khalid Shah 2-44, Mohammad Umer 2-48). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites 188 all out, 43.5 overs (Rahimullah 38; Salahuddin 3-34, Naqeebullah 2-27).

Player of the match: Maaz Sadaqat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues). Player of the tournament: Maaz Sadaqat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues) 308 runs and eight wickets.