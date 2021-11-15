In the pot

The climate crisis is an ever-growing problem in the world. Statics shows that Pakistan is likely to be among the most affected by climate change. Moreover, within the next 20 years – regardless of potential actions taken to slash greenhouse gas emissions – the problem will continue to grow. Climate change impacts everyone and some of these impacts are now thought to be irreversible. Human activities, such as burning of fossil fuels, have caused the problem, and the only way to stop it is to change our ways. If not, the outcomes will be disastrous. The world needs to take climate change as seriously as it has taken the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sharafat Ali Shar
Thari Mirwah
