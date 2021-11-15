More than birds

Nazim Jokhio’s murder was truly devastating news. Nazim Jokhio tried to stop PPP MPA Jam Awais and his guests from hunting the Houbara bustard. He was tortured to death as punishment. According to the post-mortem report, Nazim was killed by a blow to the head.
In Sindh, feudal lords normally get away with such crimes, so one cannot help be glad that at least this time the situation will be different. Nazim did not just die trying to save the Houbara bustard, in his death he has managed to somewhat challenge the feudal who will finally be held accountable for their crimes. The government should ensure that his murderers do not walk away free.
Khaleel Jatoi
Mehar
