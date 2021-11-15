Safe, how?

Islamabad is considered to be the safest city of the country. In September, the office of the deputy commissioner Islamabad shared a list in which Islamabad ranked as the second safest city in South Asia. This reminds one of the recent robbery of a cash van near I-9 police station, among others. According to a report, street crimes in the federal capital had increased rapidly in the first seven months of this year. Apart from registered cases, there are a number of incidents that are not reported.
Moreover, Islamabad has also become a dangerous city for journalists. The annual press freedom report says 34 percent of the violations in the country were recorded in the capital city. The government and the city administration should come out of this complacency. Immediate steps should be taken for maintaining law and order in the city and protecting life and property of citizens.
Babar Ali Palli
Islamabad
The climate crisis is an ever-growing problem in the world. Statics shows that Pakistan is likely to be among the most...
The number of street crimes has been on the rise. Street criminals make daily life more difficult for ordinary people....
Self-medication is a common practice in our society. It means using the medicines without consulting any doctor or...
Nazim Jokhio’s murder was truly devastating news. Nazim Jokhio tried to stop PPP MPA Jam Awais and his guests from...
The water crisis in Balochistan is relentless. Residents of Usta Mohammad have been dealing with water shortage for a...
Unfortunately, Pakistan does not have any true leadership to steer it out of the crises it is facing. Political...