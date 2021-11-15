Safe, how?

Islamabad is considered to be the safest city of the country. In September, the office of the deputy commissioner Islamabad shared a list in which Islamabad ranked as the second safest city in South Asia. This reminds one of the recent robbery of a cash van near I-9 police station, among others. According to a report, street crimes in the federal capital had increased rapidly in the first seven months of this year. Apart from registered cases, there are a number of incidents that are not reported.

Moreover, Islamabad has also become a dangerous city for journalists. The annual press freedom report says 34 percent of the violations in the country were recorded in the capital city. The government and the city administration should come out of this complacency. Immediate steps should be taken for maintaining law and order in the city and protecting life and property of citizens.

Babar Ali Palli

Islamabad