Blame the world

The prime minister in his recent address to the nation termed inflation a global problem and announced a relief package of Rs120 billion for the poor. The next day, however, prices of petroleum products shot up by eight rupees and the per unit price of electricity increased by Rs1.39. There is no denying the fact that the country has witnessed a record rise in inflation in the last three years and the government seems incapable of controlling it.

The prime minister recently compared the prices of petrol and other commodities in Pakistan with those of other countries in the region, but did not take into account the inflation rate and per capita income in those countries. Near the end of the PML-N regime, the inflation rate in Pakistan was around three percent. Prices of imported daily necessities have skyrocketed while flour, sugar and medicine mafias continue to plunder these basic commodities. They make profits of billions of rupees while the people suffer and the government watches.

Saddam Babar Solangi

Islamabad