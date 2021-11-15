A lack of objections

A large number of people are buying and selling plots in societies without getting their no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). Builders of such societies should be stopped from such transactions.

It is also astonishing to see that such societies are advertised on all media and social media platforms, and famous celebrities are seen endorsing them, which motivates ordinary people to purchase land in these societies. Celebrities should make sure that before they endorse such place, they confirm that they have NOCs. Otherwise, these celebrities end up playing a part in deceiving people, who later on suffer, as residents of Nasla Tower are suffering.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi