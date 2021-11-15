Sepia city

The people of Lahore have been waking up to sepia-toned mornings, like the aftermath of some apocalyptic event. What used to be Lahore's winter 'fog' once has now turned into a choking hazard, with the smell of smog seeping into homes in and around the city. Though Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has pointed a finger at India, this is not going to help much. It is true that India is one of the major polluters in the world, but our own responsibilities must be fulfilled in controlling the situation, which has become a regular occurrence for the past many years. The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and other related bodies have been persistently failing to develop a comprehensive strategy in this matter. Such smog does not only impact the economy of the affected region, it creates health hazards as well. The directorates of health at the federal, provincial and local levels appear to be oblivious to the dangers smog poses to the people that are directly under this menace. There is a need for climate activism from the civil society too, which has not been as proactive in Pakistan as it should have been.

As winter approaches, the people become more vulnerable to respiratory ailments and smog intensifies the chances of more chest infections. Though the government has been taking some measures for environmental conservation, it is not particularly focusing on smog as such. The result of this lacklustre interest in containing smog is more hardships for the economy and for the people who are unable to perform their routine tasks as normal. The government’s repeated assertions about billions of trees planted is sounding a bit trite now. Perhaps there is a need for setting up a special commission or tribunal to look into the smog issue and suggest urgent actions. The industries that are not complying with environmental regulations such as brick kiln factories and the unstoppable burning of stubble in fields must come under scrutiny. More nature-based interventions are needed to protect ecosystems as the present situation is only proving unable to avert harmful impacts of environmental degradation. The riverbeds in Punjab and surrounding areas are heavily polluted and there is a need to create more wetlands as both food and water depend on them to a great extent.

Mitigating climate change should be a top priority of federal and provincial governments alike. The government of Punjab appears to be lagging behind in this area and needs a renewed push to wake from its slumber. More eco-friendly practices and improved policies are what we need immediately. The air quality index in Lahore is already in the range of hazardous category with measurement reaching as high as 500. Keeping in view that good air quality stipulates a reading of less than 50 on the index, 500 is fairly dangerous and should be a cause of provincial emergency in Punjab. Even to be moderately good the index should not cross the mark of 100. Any reading over 150 is unhealthy at which outdoor activities can ground to a halt. A province which is already experiencing tremendous pressure from the dengue outbreak and lack of medicines can hardly afford this hazardous smog. As the dry weather is likely to continue in coming weeks, the Punjab government must spring to action forthwith. In the meantime, the rich will buy air purifiers, while the poor and salaried face extreme health hazards.