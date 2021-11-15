Online Psychiatric Clinic facility launched for Afghans

PESHAWAR: An Online Psychiatric Clinic facility has been launched at the Ibadat Hospital under the Mental Health Programme for Afghans to help the mental health experts and patients in the war-torn country.

World Psychiatric Association (WPA) President Professor Dr Afzal Javed attended the formal launching ceremony of the clinic as a chief guest.

The officials of the Health Directorate of Khost province of Afghanistan, Including Dr Masoom joined the function through the video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Afzal Javed said WPA is the representative association of the world psychiatrists which had branches in 121 countries. As many as 250,000 psychiatrists are its members at present, he added.

The psychiatrists’ global representative body chief said the WPA trains mental health professionals such as psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers to help them perform better in normal situations and even in times of disasters.

Citing the World Health Organisation statistics, Dr Afzal Javed, said from 20 to 25 per cent of physically ill people are found to have mental health issues as well.

“It shows that 25 per cent of the sick population also needs mental health services. And this need increases considerably in case of crises such as the one the people are going through in Afghanistan,” he explained.

The WPA chief lamented that mental health has never remained a priority with most countries and the situation becomes more complex in developing states already faced with a lack of resources.

Dr Afzal Javed said Afghanistan is a member of the WPA and he had been in contact with the mental health professionals there to get updated on the associated problems there.

“The WPA tried to know how we can help the mental health professionals and patients in Afghanistan. Certain issues came into our knowledge such as a lack of sufficient manpower to treat the patients, etc,” he added.

Dr Afzal Javed said the WPA contacted Ibadat Hospital, Horizon in Peshawar non-governmental organization, Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PSS) and decided to start an online psychiatric clinic to extend help to Afghans.

He said this clinic will, apart from helping the patients, guide the doctors and associated staff side by side.

“We will facilitate even general medical practitioners who receive patients with mental health issues but are unable to deal with them in the absence of mental health professionals,” he elaborated while talking of the functions of the clinic.

Dr Afzal Javed said he had mentioned that Prof Dr Khalid Mufti had been nominated to be the focal person for the WPA for this project, and thanked him and Horizon organization and Ibadat Hospital for entertaining his request and the work in the mental health sector.

The WPA chief said he had received an encouraging response from Pashtoon doctors for the Online Psychiatric Clinic scheme. “They appreciated the step and offered to spare time for that,” he said and especially praised PSS President Dr Imtiaz Dogar for his support.

Dr Afzal Javed chief requested the media to publicize this Online Psychiatric Clinic so that a maximum number of people could benefit from the facility.

He said almost in every country 1 to 2 per cent of the health budget is allocated for mental health. “This is why we are trying to get the help of local organisations to get essential medicines for onward sending to Afghanistan as logistic support is easy in Pakistan,” he said while mentioning a few organisations in this regard such as Akhuwat Pakistan and Fountain House Lahore.

The WPA chief said there was a plan to train the doctors in Afghanistan in mental health but that step would take shape only after the situation improves there.

Earlier, senior mental health expert and Chief Executive Officer of the Horizon, Professor Dr Khalid Mufti said the ongoing crises in Afghanistan had doubled the need for a mental health programme of which the Online Psychiatric Clinic was a part.

“The people with mental health issues suffer the most in such crises and so are others hit by the circumstances. We have formed an international group chaired by WPA President and decided to help our Afghan brethren with mental health services,” said Dr Khalid Mufti.

He said Ibadat Hospital was in contact with Dr Hakimullah Saleh who is president of the Association of the Psychiatrists of Afghanistan and based in Kabul, adding Kabul Sehat-e-Rawani Hospital and Aliabad Hospital were working in the sector and could be strengthened with more professional and technical support.