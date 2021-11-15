Prompt action needed to ward off water woes

ABBOTTABAD: The Pakistan Water Operators Network (POWN)) has said that the country may face a water crisis if timely steps were not taken.

These views were expressed in the 19th steering committee meeting of the Pakistan Water Operators Network (POWN)) and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WASSCA).

More than 40 experts including chief executives of water and sanitation services companies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan attended the meeting.

The members from all over the country with representatives of UNICEF and other organizations attended the meeting, which was chaired by Syed Zahid Aziz.

Chairman WASSCA Abbottabad Sarfaraz Khan welcomed the participants and thanked the PWON management for choosing Abbottabad as host.

Akram Zaki, chief executive of Abbottabad Water and Sanitation Services Company briefed the participants about the role of WASSCA in Abbottabad through a documentary.