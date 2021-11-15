391 peddlers arrested, 145kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbass Ahsan here Sunday directed police officials to accelerate crackdown against drug sellers and stressed for holding of awareness campaigns in educational institutes to inform students against use of narcotics.

Talking to media men at his office, the CCPO informed that the city police in a crackdown against drug peddlers have arrested at least 391 suspects during last week from different areas of the city.

He said police also recovered 145Kg of hashish, 10Kg of opium, 7kg of ice-drug, 6Kg heroin and dozens of bottles of liquor from the possessions of the arrested.

He said the suspects were included in drug selling and supplying drugs to specific customers.

Cinema organizer arrested: District administration Sunday arrested the organizer of Aina cinema over the violation of corona SOPs and staging a show without taking the administration permission.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner City Dr Ahtisham-ul-Haq visited Aina visited the cinema and arrested the organizer.

DC Khalid Mahmood said that action would be taken against those who violate the government rules and regulation.