PPP’s foundation day: Leaders vow to defy ban on public meeting

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central and provincial leaders have said they would hold foundation day meeting of the party in Peshawar on November 30 and rejected the ban by the district administration.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, PPP provincial president Najmuddin Khan and Senator Rubina Khalid said that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only ray of hope and that was why the people from different parties were joining the PPP for the solution to their problems.

Senator Rubina Khalid while talking to a delegation of the People’s Doctors Forum (PDF) and minority and members from the civil society said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had become a threat to the country and it was crushing people through inflation.

She recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been stating that this year would be a year of change but that has become a year of inflation.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the people and activists of the PPP would throng the meeting from every corner of the country to accord a historic welcome to their party chief Bilawal Bhutto.

Najmuddin also criticized the PTI government for banning their foundation day meeting, saying the government was afraid of their party and its leadership.

He said by banning the meeting in Peshawar, the PTI government has adopted cheap tactics but it could not stop their jiyalas.

The meeting will be held at every cost and the “selected” rulers could not block the activities of the elected popular leaders, he added.

Najmuddin said the PPP would exercise its democratic rights and continue the struggle for the achievement of people rights through democratic means.