Gang involved in snatching cell-phones busted

PESHAWAR: The police have busted a gang, which was involved in snatching mobile phones at gunpoint and selling the same in Afghanistan, officials said.
Superintendent of Police, Cantt, Zunair Ahmad Cheema told reporters that the police busted a major gang involved in robberies and recovered 66 snatched mobile sets from them. The official said the main member of the gang Salim was arrested after an encounter in Hayatabad.
He added during the investigation the network was busted that used to change the details of the phone, open the locks and sell the devices in Afghanistan.
