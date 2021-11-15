8 Afghan nationals held for festive firing

HANGU: The police arrested eight accused involved in the festive firing to celebrate the defeat of Pakistan cricket team against Australia in the semi-final match in the World T20.

On the directive District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan, the police raided the Afghan refugee camp in Katakanri and arrested eight Afghan nationals for celebratory firing over the defeat of Pakistan cricket team.

The police also recovered weapons, including 2 Kalashnikovs, two pistols, a gun and 70 cartridges.

The police claimed that they had also seized one kilogram of hashish during the raid. The police have registered cases against the accused at the City Police Station.