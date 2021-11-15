Motion moved in Senate to restore HEC scholarships for ex-Fata, Balochistan

PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Muhammad Khan Mehsud has moved an adjournment motion in the Senate about disbanding of the Higher Education Commission indigenous scholarships for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Balochistan.

“The Chairman, I would like to draw your kind attention towards a very pressing issue being confronted by the educated youths of Fata and Balochistan since the disbandment of Higher Education Commission Indigenous Scholarships for Fata and Balochistan in 2020,” he said.

The HEC-funded Scholarships meant for undergraduate students in medical/engineering and postgraduate in masters and MPhil, belonging to the students of the backward and underdeveloped areas of Fata and Balochistan, had been initiated in 2011 and the first phase spanning over five years was completed in 2015, followed by another five-year phase till 2020.

In these phases, hundreds of students belonging to the said areas were equipped with the tools of medical, engineering and professional higher education through this scholarship, which was fully funded by the HEC.

There is no doubt that this initiative brought about a great education revolution in these backward areas and brought them on a par with the mainstream areas of the country.

But ironically this education scheme was disbanded in 2020, causing extreme despondency and resentment to the youth who viewed the move as a deliberate and sinister plan to shut the doors of higher education on them in order to push them towards the menace of extremism.

Though the students made desperate bids by staging protest demonstrations and even moving the courts for the restoration of their scholarships, all in vain.

However, the late Senator Usman Kakar had moved a resolution number 433 in this august house, which was unanimously passed for the extension of the third phase of the scholarship but ironically the white elephants in HEC flatly refused to restore it citing financial crunch.

“I would request the worthy chair to refer the issue to the Senate Standing Committee on education and the ministry of education for the immediate resumption of HEC scholarships till 2030 in order to spread the tools of professional and higher education in the above mentioned areas and it can act as a panacea for the menace of extremism gripping the youths of these backward areas since more than two decades. Moreover, I make a fervent appeal to the Senate Chairman to convince the worthy quarters to extend the separate four percent quota of the erstwhile Fata till 2035 in order to tame the agitating tribal youths, who believe that they were deceived in the name of merger by depriving them of their separate quota and I fear that if the issue is not immediately resolved, there is the probability that the tribal youths may get astray at the instigation of the hostile elements and opt for an extreme measure,” Senator Dost Mohammad Khan explained.

He said Pakistan is their motherland and being the representatives of the people, heavy responsibilities rests on their shoulders to protect the homeland from any harm by taking corrective and remedial steps in all realms of life to foil the sinister designs of the evil forces, who are bent on harming the national unity and ideological vanguard at the behest of their mentors.