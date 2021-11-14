4kg hashish seized, 3 held

MIRANSHAH: The police seized 14 kilogram hashish and arrested three alleged drug smugglers along with their vehicle in an action in Datakhel area in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, District Police Officer Aqeeq Hussain along with other police officials had barricaded the road for checking vehicles in the Datakhel area.In the meantime, a car was signaled to stop for checking.