ANP leader asks govt to discuss talks with TTP in Parliament

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party central Senior Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Saturday said the government must bring and discuss all national issues including truce with proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the parliament as the power to grant amnesty to a terrorist organization should not rest with a single party or individuals.

Talking to The News after attending a function at the residence of Arbab Usman Khan in Lala Kallay in Peshawar, he said the Pakhtuns particularly the leaders and workers of the ANP suffered a lot in war against militancy and terrorism but the party wanted the restoration of viable peace to the country.

“We are not against any truce and reconciliation but a single party or individuals must not have the right to announce amnesty to those who had shed blood of the innocent human beings,” he said and added that such a decision must be discussed and taken in the parliament.

Arbab Usaman Khan along with his close relatives and friends rejoined the Awami National Party on the occasion. He had contested the last general election as an independent candidate and secured second position for a provincial assembly constituency in Peshawar.

He is the elder son of former provincial minister and Pakhtun nationalist Arbab Ayub Jan, who was elected to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for more than thrice.

Ameer Haider Hoti, who is parliamentary party leader of ANP in National Assembly, said that though his party had parted ways with opposition parties alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement, it was still part of the opposition in National Assembly and Senate where the combined opposition had given tough time to the treasury benches in the recent session.

“The postponement of the joint session of parliament at the eleventh hour was the victory of the combined opposition,” he said and claimed that the PTI had lost its majority in the parliament.

To a question, the ANP leader said that a no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman or in-House change was not the solution to the current political and economic crisis in the country. He said that holding fresh and fair elections would pull the country out of the current quagmire.

Earlier, speaking at a news conference, Ameer Haider Hoti said that the PTI government had brought the country to the verge of economic crisis and bankruptcy due to its flawed economic policies and poor governance.

“The poor political show of ruling PTI in Peshawar has proven that the people are fed up with this government that has caused price hike and inflation,” he said and claimed that the ANP would emerge victorious in the upcoming local government polls and the next general election in the province.

Arbab Usman Khan said he and his family had rejoined the ANP without any condition and vowed that like his father Arbab Ayub Jan he would serve the party and Pakhtuns with sincerity and dedication.

He said PTI could not properly handle the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the poor and middle class people suffered due to unprecedented price hike.