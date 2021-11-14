NBF begins distributing free books

Ag APP

PESHAWAR: National Book Foundation (NBF) on Saturday started the provision of free books worth Rs2 million to deserving students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the first phase, the books were distributed among street and orphan children in Zamung Kor, Peshawar district. There are 650 children residing in Zamung Kor.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gul Bano distributed the books among the children, who appreciated the performance of National Book Foundation and paid tributes to the managing director of the foundation.

Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand and Assistant Director National Book Foundation Fazlur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Administrator Zamung Kor Amjad Ali briefed the additional deputy commissioner about the facilities provided to children in Zamung Kor.