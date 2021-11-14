Flour millers threaten strike across Punjab

LAHORE: Dominating group of flour millers has decided to go on strike from November 15 over insufficient supply of wheat by provincial food department.

An office bearer of Punjab Flour Mills Association told that it had been decided to observe strike on November 15 against inadequate wheat quota supplied by Punjab Food Department, adding,

“There will be no supply of flour in the first phase in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and the strike will continue if flour mills are not provided with an ample quota of stock.”