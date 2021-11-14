Flour millers threaten strike across Punjab

LAHORE: Dominating group of flour millers has decided to go on strike from November 15 over insufficient supply of wheat by provincial food department.
An office bearer of Punjab Flour Mills Association told that it had been decided to observe strike on November 15 against inadequate wheat quota supplied by Punjab Food Department, adding,
“There will be no supply of flour in the first phase in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and the strike will continue if flour mills are not provided with an ample quota of stock.”
WANA: Five persons were killed and as many sustained injuries when a Bannu-bound vehicle hit a roadside tree in Maidan...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision in Nawabshah on Friday.A...
SUKKUR: A tragedy befell a Marhatio couple in Jacobabad. A woman had gone to collect money from Ehsaas Kafalat Center,...
SUKKUR: Four people, including three women, were killed in three different incidents in various parts of Sindh.The...
SUKKUR: The FIA Cyber Crime, Sukkurm arrested three for forging entries for issuing corona vaccination certificates...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, on Friday dismissed the plea of accused for transferring the case to...