Five killed as vehicle hit tree in Wana

WANA: Five persons were killed and as many sustained injuries when a Bannu-bound vehicle hit a roadside tree in Maidan area in Tank district on Saturday. Police said that a vehicle taking the people of Wazir tribes to Bannu from Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district. They said that the vehicle rammed into a roadside tree in Maidan area in district, leaving five persons of a family dead on the spot. The dead included a couple and their three children named Mushahid, Noor Muhammad, Saila Bibi, Dilnaza and Ajwa. The police added that five other persons also sustained serious injuries in the fatal accident. The injured identified as Noor Shahd, Asma Bibi, Alfara Bibi Mast Ali Khan and Iqra.
LAHORE: Dominating group of flour millers has decided to go on strike from November 15 over insufficient supply of...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision in Nawabshah on Friday.A...
SUKKUR: A tragedy befell a Marhatio couple in Jacobabad. A woman had gone to collect money from Ehsaas Kafalat Center,...
SUKKUR: Four people, including three women, were killed in three different incidents in various parts of Sindh.The...
SUKKUR: The FIA Cyber Crime, Sukkurm arrested three for forging entries for issuing corona vaccination certificates...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Sukkur, on Friday dismissed the plea of accused for transferring the case to...