Balochistan varsity students call off sit-in

QUETTA: The students of Balochistan University called off their sit-in on Saturday as the provincial government and university administration extended assurance two missing students would be recovered soon.

Two students, Sohail Baloch and Faseeh Baloch, went missing several days ago and varsity students began their protest on Nov 7.

Earlier, as the talks with the authorities failed, students belonging to various factions of the Baloch Student Organisation (BSO) locked the gates of the varsity and announced that no one would take the semester examinations, and that their protest would continue until the missing students were recovered.

BSO leader Balach Qadir said that in the latest round of talks, which took place on Friday, the government extended assurance that the missing students would be found. The protest was subsequently called off till Tuesday, he said.

The BSO leader quoted the administration as announcing that the university would reopen from Nov 15 (Monday) and educational activities, administrative matters and examinations would then resume.

However, a token protest would continue in front of the university’s admin block, Qadir said, the protesters’ stance was that if the missing students were not recovered till Tuesday, the protest would restart and the university would be closed again.

The government had formed a committee on Nov 11 to address the students’ issues and submit their recommendations.