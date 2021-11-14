 
close
Sunday November 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

NZ, Australia seek history in T20 World Cup final

By Our Correspondent
November 14, 2021
NZ, Australia seek history in T20 World Cup final

DUBAI: Kane Williamson’s New Zealand eye a second global cricket crown in a single year when they take on Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final that will witness new winners on Sunday (today).

New Zealand and Australia renew their trans-Tasman rivalry in Dubai as both teams look to clinch their maiden world title in the shortest format.