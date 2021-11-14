People are talking about

-- the semi-final of the T20 World Cup and how Pakistan lost by a narrow margin after an amazing series of wins. People say it is heartening that a majority of people are praising the team’s performance but sad that some social media users are passing nasty remarks and the problem lies not with the team’s performance but the fact that hopes are always too high and the rallying cry is ‘we will win’ and not ‘we hope and pray that we win.’

-- how both the opposition and ECP have valid objections to the introduction of EVMs and internet voting, while the snub delivered by its allies to the PTI on the issue vindicates the opposition’s stance. People say the government must address all objections on electoral reforms as without participation from the opposition and other stakeholders it will not serve democracy while bulldozing legislation without debate and input from the opposition defeats its mandate and is especially true for legislation on important issues like electoral reforms.

-- the ghastly murder of a man in Karachi’s Malir district which reflects the macabre reality that thousands of families live under the shadow of feudal influence. People say he was killed because he resisted the hunting of Houbara Bustards by Arab guests of his relatives and the murder has shocked the community, which is decrying the fact that the main accused in the case, an MNA of an opposition party, has obtained bail from a court in Baluchistan when the case is registered in Sindh.

-- the threat by the heads of various madaris in Hazara division, who demanded that the government stay away from interfering in the affairs of the seminaries, especially since “the government wants to change the curriculum, which is unacceptable at any cost.” People say these kinds of threats are a result of the government capitulating to various demands every time any group of persons decides to protest, either peacefully or violently, challenging its writ, which appears to be non-existent.

-- how no one in the corridors of power can muster the courage to take the much-needed bold steps to remove distortions in the economy. People say it should be a matter of concern that Pakistan possesses all the ingredients necessary for growth, but it lacks far behind numerous countries that lack natural resources, instead, the country is plagued with a resource curse common in countries where planners know the solution, but lack the courage to implement it due to absence of a political will.

-- how in every speech, the PM attacks previous governments as corrupt and claims that corruption always travels from the top to the bottom. People say while he himself appears to be honest, what about the people under him who have been involved in various kinds of corruption? Be it those named in the Panama Papers or those responsible for the increase in prices of essential commodities, it is high time the government took the steps necessary to put all corrupt people behind bars.

-- the report that this year some armed men barged into an examination centre and threatened the administration and examiners to allow certain students to cheat their way to success. People say cheating in exams is rampant in Pakistan, especially at matriculation and intermediate levels and various instances of cheating have been reported with evidence of video footage from different cities because there is a whole mafia behind the cheating business, so a mechanism needs to be worked out to end this shameful practice. – I.H.