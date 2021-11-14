Police hold open court

Islamabad: Superintendent of Police (Industrial-Area) Fida Hussain Satti hold a ‘Khuli kutcheri’ (open court) in Sabzi Mandi to interact with citizens and to listen and solve their issues, a police spokesman said.

He said that, the SP Industrial-Area listened to the problems of the participants and solved them on spot. Assistant Commissioner, SDPO and SHO were also present on the occasion.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Raabta Campaign had been launched by Islamabad police to improve relations with the citizens and boost their trust in the police.

Fida Hussain Satti while talking to the participants said that, we are taking all possible steps to combat crime in the area adding that after effective strategy by the police, crime is decreasing.

DIG (Operations) said that such interactions would help improve level of public confidence in police and check crime through citizens’ cooperation. He said that Islamabad Police is organising ‘Khuli kutcheri’ to resolve the public problems at their door steps.

He told that sequel of meetings with notables would remain continue while religious scholars, teachers, traders, members of civil society and minority community would also be contacted to improve relationship with police and address their issues.

The DIG emphasised that friendly police ecology would be possible through this interaction and citizens’ issues would be resolved on priority basis.