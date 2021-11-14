Modern techniques to woo consumers

Rawalpindi: Packaging has undergone a revolutionary change. Manufacturers offer their products to customers in an attractive package. The customer's attitude and the shop's ambiance have totally changed in the present day.

Colourful packets with eye-catching captions replace the dirty pouches, which contained products in the past. Presentation is the keyword. The more vibrant the packaging is, the easier it becomes to woo the consumer," says Mrs. Akhzar Abbas, a 50-year old homemaker.

"Call it a shrewd sales gimmick or a craze, it does not really matter. What matters is the increase in sales and that is the ultimate aim of the manufacturer and the shopkeeper," quips Shameer Hussain, owner of a departmental store at Peshawar Road.

"But it does not work all the time. I ended up buying a poor-quality cereal at a higher price going by its bright packing. The attractive presentation camouflages quality many a time," says Mrs. Baseer Haider.

"I usually end up buying even things I don't really need when I visit a supermarket. It's hard to resist the neatly displayed and beautifully packed things on the shelves," says Saniya Mehdi, a college student.

As far as Rawalpindi is concerned, several multi-national companies, which entered the local market to present their products in myriad colors, shapes, and sizes, set this trend.

Vegetables and fruits packed in transparent materials and displayed at city supermarkets look fresher than the ones put on a display at kiosks on the roadside. The method of packing a product, be it a low-cost product, tends to increase the face value of the product.

"It's something psychological. Customers have a habit of deciding the quality of a product based on its packing," is what Ammar Naqi, the manager of a local supermarket, says.

There is another way to entice the consumer. Zulqarnain Ali picked up a loaf of a well-known brand of bread at a local shop but found the space meant to carry the packing date empty. After squinting at it for a while, he took it to the shopkeeper who located it in a microscopic print.

One well-known product manufacturer declares 25 percent off in big bold letters and quietly qualifies it in mini print with the words. Such Lilliputian print is for protecting the trader rather than informing the consumer of what is on offer.

Mrs. Mujtaba, who wears glasses says, "Checking out the manufacturing date on a toothpaste tube is to dig it out of the curly tail. Script on battery cells and various other items is visible under a lens, and on the base of several products is beyond even a powerful magnifying glass."

However, the bottom line in the print and packaging war is the awareness of the consumer. Satisfy yourself that you are choosing the right brand from an upright dealer.