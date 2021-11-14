Pakistan suffering due to climate change

Islamabad: Pakistan has the hottest place on the earth that means it is largely facing the adverse effects of climate change without having any kind of role in the emission of greenhouse gases.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam at the end of the UN Climate Summit COP26 that was held in Glasgow.

“Pakistan is a country that has really shifted its direction and it has shown to the world that what can be done if you have the right vision about climate change,” he said.

He said “We have shifted our direction towards climate-friendly development last year. We have less than one percent of the global emission of greenhouse gases that shows that we are clearly not part of the problem.”

Malik Amin Aslam said, “Pakistan will have sixty percent clean energy by 2030 as it is heading towards nature-based solutions to combat climate change.”

Referring to a recent World Bank report he said it showed that Pakistan is the leading country in the world that is shifting its mainstream development to climate-friendly pathways.

He pointed out that the top twenty countries polluting the environment in the world are still playing games on the issue of climate change, adding “We are closing down our coal-powered power plants and moving towards clean energy in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan has shut down two coal-powered power plants having a capacity of 2,400 megawatts and initiated hydel power plants that will generate 3,700 megawatts of electricity,” he said.

He said, “The world must come up with nature-based solutions and it should also provide funds to those developing countries like Pakistan that are being affected by negative impacts of the climate change.”